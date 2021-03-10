Oxford University eyes co-op with Azerbaijan on seismic area (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Oxford University intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the study of seismic processes, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS).

The ANAS Vice-President, Head of the Department of Earth Sciences, Academician Ibrahim Guliyev said that discussions on cooperation in the above mentioned area between the ANAS and Oxford University were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Guliyev, the ANAS cooperates in the field of seismic processes research with the universities of Columbia and Michigan, and the University of Missouri.

The ANAS VP also reminded that a memorandum of understanding was signed between the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan and Oxford University in 2020.