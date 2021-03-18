New strain of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 12:32
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18
Trend:
A new strain of coronavirus ('British' strain) has been detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan.
According to the National Center for Hematology and Transfusiology, certain dubious variants are recorded in the analyzes for Sars Cov-2 in persons arriving and residing in Azerbaijan.
The strain 501Y.V1, B.1.1.7 ('British' strain) was detected in three blood samples.
The Coronavac vaccine, which is used in Azerbaijan, is also effective against new strains of coronavirus.
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase
Latest
India-Bangladesh secretary level meeting: Both sides agree to expand cooperation in all water resources related issues
Azerbaijan’s consent to transit Russian gas to Armenia is outstanding geopolitical move – Peter Tase