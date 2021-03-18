Vaccine used in Azerbaijan also protects from new strain of coronavirus - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18

The Sinovac coronavirus vaccine used in Azerbaijan also protects the population from the mutated form of the virus, Chairman of the Scientific Committee of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Deputy Director of the Research Institute of Prevention, Professor Akif Gurbanov, told Trend.

“Some people still spoke about the negative effects of the vaccine,” he said.

“Allegedly, the vaccine contains substances that have a negative effect on humans. All of these statements are simply absurd. The inactivated vaccine, after being injected into the body, initiate activation of the human immune system, as a result of which antibodies are formed. They protect a person from active viruses,” said Gurbanov.