Switch to 4G and get FREE 5 GB from Bakcell

Bakcell announced a new campaign for the customers who are going to switch to its 4G/LTE network. Thus, customers with 3G SIM cards can visit any customer care office, own shop or dealer shop of Bakcell to get a free 4G SIM card and receive as much as 5GB of internet as a gift.

By switching to 4G, the customers will benefit from the fastest mobile network in the country and enjoy high speed Bakcell internet for FREE during upcoming long Novruz holiday. Bakcell 4G service offers greater speeds for everyday mobile internet usage. 4G basically means a lot more internet speed, convenience and stability.

Moreover, 4G network of Bakcell enables the customers to use the best capabilities of their smartphones. Bakcell users are able to watch or upload high resolution 4K content, have an instant access to online education and conferencing, entertainment, live HD quality streams, and other use other services requiring high speed Internet.

World-famous OOKLA named Bakcell network as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan for three times in a row.

