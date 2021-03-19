Nar presents Novruz gifts to martyrs’ families and war veterans together with ‘YASHAT’ Foundation

Nar joined the action for the families of martyrs and seriously injured veterans, jointly organized by the ‘YASHAT’ Foundation and the Bravo supermarket chain. Supported by various companies, the action envisages to deliver Novruz gifts to the families of martyrs and veterans confined to bed at medical institutions. It aims to attach particular attention to the families of martyrs and veterans all the time, as well as on the eve of Novruz holiday, and to cover them with social care.

It should be noted that during the 44-day war, Nar supported its subscribers residing near the frontline. Paying special attention to the families of martyrs and veterans after the war is one of the major priorities of Nar's social projects.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.