Public transport to be suspended in Azerbaijan during Novruz holiday
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.19
Trend:
The Azerbaijani government has made a decision to regulate public transport during the Novruz holiday, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
In accordance with the decision, the work of public transport in Azerbaijan will be suspended from 00:00 (GMT+4) on March 20 to 06:00 on March 29, 2021.
