President of Afghanistan welcomes initiative to declare 2021 as Year of Nizami Ganjavi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 28

Nizami Ganjavi is the common heritage of our geographical civilization and his message is a message of love fraternity to all mankind, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani said, Trend reports.

“I welcome the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to declare 2021 as the Year of Nizami Ganjavi, and all the related work Nizami Ganjavi International Center undertaken,” Ghani said.

“From the scientific researches and studies of the works of this renowned scholar, it is inferred that paying attention to self-knowledge and pondering in the infinite depths of human existence is a path to throw away shackles that disturbs the peace of mind and spirit of humanity. Emphasizing the importance of the high position and dignity of human beings in the cycle of existence, denial of violence, and call for tranquility and peace, are the main themes of his message and his view of the World with a trans-regional and trans-temporal approach is an indicative of the universality of his messages,” he said.

“This pious music, Nizami Ganjavi has also a high profile among the people of Afghanistan, the textbooks and curriculum of our education system are enriched with his poems. His works are the subject of discuss and research of many our researchers. For honoring the great position of this great mystic, I have ordered the relevant authority and institutions of my country to hold international seminars and symposiums. I ask God Almighty for Nizami Ganjavi International Center further success,” Ghani said.