Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1

Trend:

Some 31,157 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 31, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Over the past day, 10,770 people were vaccinated with the first dose while 20,387 people with the second dose.

So far, a total of 856,363 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the country. Thus, the number of people vaccinated with the first dose has reached 558,485 people while with the second dose – 297,878 people.