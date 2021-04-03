Reconstruction work underway in Azerbaijani Shusha by President's instructions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.3

Trend:

Reconstruction work continues in Azerbaijan's Shusha city through instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, a source in the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters for the centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation told Trend on Apr.3.

According to the source, currently, design work is underway in the field of restoration and reconstruction of the city in line with the principles of urban planning.

Besides, demolition of some buildings, which are unsuitable for living, expired and are in disrepair, is being conducted in Shusha.

The city had been liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020).