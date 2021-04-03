Azerbaijan confirms 2,392 more COVID-19 cases, 1,063 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,392 new COVID-19 cases, 1,063 patients have recovered and 31 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 268,714 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 240,870 of them have recovered, and 3,648 people have died. Currently, 24,196 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,585 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,916,745,160 tests have been conducted so far.