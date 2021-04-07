Azerbaijan confirms 2,595 more COVID-19 cases, 1,073 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,595 new COVID-19 cases, 1,073 patients have recovered and 37 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 276,464 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 244,540 of them have recovered, and 3,780 people have died. Currently, 28,144 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,593 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,963,012 tests have been conducted so far.