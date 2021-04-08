Daily number of vaccinated Azerbaijani citizens disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

Some 43,698 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr. 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was shot to 33,040 citizens, and the second one to 10,658 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,069,488 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 672,503 people, and the second - by 396,985 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.