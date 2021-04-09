Azerbaijan publishes latest data on vaccinated citizens

AKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Some 42,234 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was shot to 33,930 citizens, and the second one to 8,304 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,111,722 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 706,433 people, and the second - by 405,289 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.