Azerbaijan issues data on number of COVID-19 vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

Trend:

Some 34,976 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 28,777 citizens, and the second one to 6,199 citizens per day.

Totally, up until now, 1,212,163 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 787,066 people, and the second - by 425,097 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.