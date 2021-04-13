Hydrometeorology in Azerbaijan needs young experts for technologies - ministry

GUBADLY, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The field of hydrometeorology in Azerbaijan needs specialists with knowledge of technology, Head of the National Hydrometeorology Service, Umayra Taghiyeva, told journalists within a media tour organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to Gubadly district, Trend reports on Apr.13.

According to Taghiyeva, for the hydrometeorology sphere’s modernization in the country, the most advanced technologies are used.

"It’s necessary to attract young specialists to this area. Therefore, the priority is to work to increase human resources. Training will be systematically organized within the framework of various projects through the support of Turkey’s Main Meteorology Directorate, the EU, and the UN," she added.

Gubadly district had been liberated from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020.