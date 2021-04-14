Football Federations of Turkic Speaking States sign Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

By Orkhan Nabiyev - Trend:

The football federations of the member-states of the Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation, Trend reports on April 14 referring to the Turkic Council.

The Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation lays the basis for the legal and practical aspects of the multilateral cooperation among the Federations on areas such as coaching education, organizing training camps, organizing friendly matches in all categories including Turkic Council Cups, referee exchange program and referee education, exchange of experience in good governance, event management, and football administration.

Aside from Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev, President of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan Rovnag Abdullayev, Secretary-General of Kazakhstan Football Federation Azamat Aitkhozhin, President of Kyrgyz Football Union Kanatbek Mamatov, President of Turkish Football Federation Nihat Ozdemir, Senior Vice President of Uzbekistan Football Federation Ravshan Irmatov, President of Turkmenistan Football Federation Arslan Aynazarov, and President of Hungarian Football Federation Sándor Csányi attended the meeting and signed the Memorandum of Understanding for Cooperation.