Members of Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan visit liberated Khojavand (PHOTO)

KHODJAVAND, Azerbaijan, Apr. 17
Trend:
Members of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan, the successor to the Albanian Autocephalous Apostolic Church in the Caucasus, have visited the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, the special correspondent of Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.
The community members have visited Tugh village in the Khojavand district.
As part of the trip, the community members will visit the ancient Albanian temple in Tugh, where for the first time they will perform a religious ceremony on the occasion of Easter.
Also, members of the Albanian-Udi Christian religious community have previously traveled to the liberated territories.
