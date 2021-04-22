Azerbaijani athlete reaches final of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov reached the final of the all-around program of European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel (Switzerland), Trend reports.

On the second day of the championship, qualification took place in the men's competition, Azerbaijan was represented by Agamurad Gahramanov, Ivan Tikhonov and Nikita Simonov.

According to the results of the performances, the Azerbaijani gymnast Ivan Tikhonov reached the all-around final, his result in the total for six exercises was 81.432 points (floor exercise - 13.400 points, exercise on a gymnastic horse - 13.166 points, on the rings - 14.200 points, vault - 14.200 points, parallel bars - 13.833 points, crossbar - 12.633 points).

Agamurad Gahramanov received 12.766 points for the floor exercise, his result for the vault was 13.400 points, the judges rated the exercise on parallel bars at 9.108 points, on the crossbar - 9.933 points. Gahramanov's total score for four exercises was 45.207 points.

Nikita Simonov performed in only one form - an exercise on the rings, in which he scored 14,000 points.

The European Artistic Gymnastics Championships are held in Basel on April 21-25, 2021. The competition is attended by 268 athletes from 38 countries of the world.

On Apr. 21, during the women's competition, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova reached the final of the European Championships in the vault.