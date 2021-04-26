Azerbaijani gymnasts grab silver at int’l tournament in Sofia (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Cup and an international tournament within the World Cup were held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, on April 21-25, Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).
Azerbaijan was represented by the men's pair - Murad Rafiyev and Daniel Abbasov, mixed pair - Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli, women's group - Leyla Bashirova, Mansuma Mammadzade and Nazrin Farmanova during the competitions.
A group of Azerbaijani gymnasts, who performed in the age category of 13-19, ranked second at the international tournament within the World Cup.
A pair of Agasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli ranked eighth in the final at the World Cup.
