China names volume of COVID-19 vaccines donated to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27
Trend:
China donated 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
On April 27, the respective act was signed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.
