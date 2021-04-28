Armenia exploited most of mineral deposits in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli - exploration service (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The Armenians exploited most of the mineral deposits in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district during the occupation period, a representative of the National Geological Exploration Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Shahin Atashov said, Trend reports.

Atashov made the remark during the visit of journalists to Fuzuli and Khojavand district.

According to Atashov, there were two deposits of building stone, one sand and gravel deposit, two deposits of clay, and one underground source of water on the balance of the state in Fuzuli.

He noted that there are 167 deposits of nonmetallic minerals and building materials in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation.