Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in Gubadly district (UPDATE)

GUBADLY, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

So far, a 3.2-million-square-meter-area has been cleared of mines in Azerbaijan's Gubadly district by the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan on the basis of an order from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and Azersun Holding, Head of the department of the agency Bahruz Namazov said, Trend’sKarabakh Bureau reports.

Azerbaijan's Gubadly district was liberated from Armenian occupation during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan second Nagorno-Karabakh War from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020.

"Proceeding from the appeal of Azerenergy OJSC, an area of ​​24,000 square meters has been cleared from mines for the construction of a substation at the entrance into the Gubadly district,” head of the department said.

“An additional area of ​​39,000 square meters has also been cleared of mines for the work on the construction of power transmission lines," Namazov said.

The de-mining operations in Gubadly district have been carried out since December 14, 2020.