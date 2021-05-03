Azerbaijani gymnast strives to demonstrate good result at Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Member of the Azerbaijani national team, a participant in the upcoming competitions Arzu Jalilova would like to demonstrate a good result at the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Baku.

"The preparation for the World Cup is fruitful, the training is very intensive,” Jalilova told Trend. “I train for about eight hours a day, I really want to demonstrate good results. For the first time, I will compete at the World Cup, which will be held in the National Gymnastics Arena.”

“Earlier, I performed only at junior tournaments but this time I will appear on the carpet as a senior gymnast,” the gymnast added. “It is a very exciting feeling and a huge responsibility to compete in your native country."

"As opposed to the previous competition, the 2021 Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Tashkent, there are some changes in my program,” Jalilova said. “I hope that I will succeed, I will strive to complete the program with good results. This is an important competition for me, so I want the program to pass smoothly."

Jalilova and all the team members are very happy that a decision was made to hold the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Baku.

“We were very glad that we were allowed to hold the World Cup,” the gymnast said. “After we learned this news, we began to train with even greater enthusiasm. I think the COVID-19 quarantine was not easy for athletes all over the world.”

“For example, at first we trained at home,” Jalilova added. “It was unusual, difficult. There are no necessary conditions at home, like in the gym. Athletes all over the world have faced this problem. Today we must train intensively to show good results at the Cup in Baku and other upcoming competitions."

The Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7-9, 2021. During the World Cup, Jalilova will perform in all four programs (with ribbon, ball, clubs, hoop).