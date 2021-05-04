Azerbaijan confirms 963 more COVID-19 cases, 2,091 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 963 new COVID-19 cases, 2,091 patients have recovered and 17 patients have died, Trend reports on May 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 322,761 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 296,875 of them have recovered, and 4,597 people have died. Currently, 21,289 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,328 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,279,163 tests have been conducted so far.