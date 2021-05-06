Azerbaijani citizens of over 18 can start getting vaccine against COVID-19 from May 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Starting from May 10, people of over 18 years of age in Azerbaijan will be able to join the process of vaccination against COVID-19, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Healthcare Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

He added that the citizens of the country should massively participate in vaccination.