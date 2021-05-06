Azerbaijani national team holds podium training for upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani national team held the podium training for the upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The World Cup, which qualifies the gymnasts for the Tokyo Olympics, will take place on May 7-9, 2021.

Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova will represent Azerbaijan at the competition in the individual program. The Azerbaijani team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina will perform group exercises.

More than 170 gymnasts from 36 countries are expected to take part in the World Cup in Baku.

Traditionally, the gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup.