All gymnasts provided with necessary time to train for Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup in Baku - Greek gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

All gymnasts were provided with the necessary time to train for the Rhythmic Gymnastics FIG World Cup, AGF Trophy 2021 in Baku, a gymnast from Greece, Eleni Kelaiditi told Trend.

Kelaiditi added that she would like to take a walk around Baku, see the sights, all the top landmarks of the city.

"Despite I have repeatedly taken part in the competitions in Baku, I still haven’t had the opportunity to take a tour of the city,” the gymnast said. “I hope that this time I will be able to go sightseeing. Baku is a very beautiful city, I would like to see the sights."

The athlete emphasized that she had enough time to train for the performance.

“All conditions were created for us at the stage of pre-competition training in Baku,” Kelaiditi said. “All gymnasts were provided with necessary time for training, we were able to thoroughly train.”

“The competitions are being held at a high level,” the gymnast said. “Everything was thought out to the smallest detail. I did not even feel that there were any spectators in the hall. I come to Baku for the fourth time. Everything is native to me."

The first day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 7. Qualification of teams in group exercises (program with five balls) will start at 18:15 (GTM +4). The finalists will be determined based on the results of the qualification.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova, and Darya Sorokina is participating in the group exercises.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition will get the AGF Trophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.