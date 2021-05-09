Israeli gymnast grabs gold in exercise with clubs at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

Society 9 May 2021 15:24 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram ranked first in the exercise with clubs scoring 27.800 points at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn (27.400 points) ranked second while Russian gymnast Lala Kramarenko (27.150 points) ranked third.

The final competitions as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

