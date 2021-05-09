Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 9
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
Some 25,625 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 9, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 3,710 citizens, and the second one to 21,195 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,687,397 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,005,678 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 681,719 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Bulgarian team takes first place at World Cup in Baku in group exercises with three hoops and two pairs of clubs
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD paid tribute to memory of compatriots, who died in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Baku holds award ceremony of winners and prize-winners of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO)
Final day of Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup starts in Baku - Azerbaijani graces competing for medals (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady pay tribute to Azerbaijanis who made unparalleled contribution to victory over fascism (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Cult of personality of Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia can be compared with that of Hitler in Nazi Germany – Russian analyst