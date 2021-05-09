Emotions after competition are positive - bronze medalists of World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani team

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Emotions after the competition are positive, we are glad that we were able to perform at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, of course, we will continue to work in order to demonstrate the best result, members of the Azerbaijani team in group exercises told Trend.

On May 9, during the final day of the competition, the Azerbaijani team won the bronze medal of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in the exercise with five balls.

The Azerbaijani team includes Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

"The coach was pleased with our performances in the final, and we liked the way we presented the program. However, there is still something to work on, we never need to stop there. With each competition we increase our rating," said Laman Alimuradova.

The Graces said that in comparison with the World Cup in Sofia, they have significantly improved their performance.

"Of course, this is not the limit, we will further complicate the program. For example, for the Olympic Games, the staging itself, the idea of ​​the program will not change, but the difficulty of the exercise will increase," added Elizaveta Luzan.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which took place in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, was a qualification for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It was attended by about 170 gymnasts from 35 countries.

The competitions were held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.