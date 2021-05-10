Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
Some 170 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 10, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 26 citizens, and the second one to 144 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 1,687,567 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,005,704 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 681,863 people - the second.
The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.
Latest
Int'l organizations notified about Armenia's crimes against Azerbaijani civilians - Azerbaijan's prosecutor general
Criminal cases against Armenian terrorists who fought in Karabakh nearing completion - Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan
President Aliyev attends launch of project for reconstruction of drinking water supply, sewerage systems in Ordubad
First Vice President of Azerbaijan shares publication on occasion of 98th anniversary of birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
Azerbaijani president, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO)