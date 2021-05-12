Gazelli Group standing beside Azerbaijani nation both in hard and good times (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan’s first natural cosmetics producer, Gazelli Group has showed that it stands beside our nation also on Holy Ramadan Holiday, as it has always been.

The company held the social campaign called “You have Gazelli Group standing beside you both in good and hard times”. Within the framework of the campaign, the company visited our compatriots who lost their families and had their houses destroyed in Ganja as the result of the Armenian terror committed in October of the past year. Over 100 families received packages, consisting of food products, from Gazelli Group on the occasion of Ramadan holiday. Besides, considering the danger of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, every family was presented sanitary and +H2O brand antiseptic products produced by Gazelli Group. In this way, by making its contribution to the holiday of Ganja residents, the company once again showed that it stands beside them both in good and hard times.

Following its corporate social policy, Gazelli Group will continue providing its support and standing beside the state and the nation if the circumstances require.