Azerbaijani people won Second Karabakh War thanks to unity - Caucasian Muslims Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Azerbaijani lands have been under the Armenian occupation for many years, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade.

“The more the Azerbaijani people unite, the more victories they will have,” the chairman said.

“The unity of power and people, as well as faith were necessary for the victory,” Pashazade added.

“Armenian fascism was destroyed thanks to this unity,” the chairman said.

“The supreme commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will go down in history as a liberator,” Pashazade said.

"Our valiant troops liberated the occupied territories during 44 days under the leadership of Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev," the chairman said.