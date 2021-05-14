Azerbaijan names date of issuing tickets for UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14
Trend:
Tickets for the UEFA EURO 2020 matches to be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium will be issued for sale from May 15, Trend reports.
Ticket prices:
1st category - 250 AZN ($147.1)
2nd category - 150 AZN ($88.3)
3rd category - 60 AZN ($35.3)
Games calendar:
Group A: June 12, 17:00 (GMT +4)
Wales - Switzerland
June 16, 20:00 (GMT +4)
Turkey - Wales
June 20, 20:00 (GMT +4)
Turkey - Switzerland
1/4 finals - July 3, 20:00 (GMT +4)
