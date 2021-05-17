Azerbaijan partially resumes full-time lessons at schools in several cities and districts (PHOTO)

Society 17 May 2021 10:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan partially resumes full-time lessons at schools in several cities and districts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The full-time lessons have been partially resumed since May 17, 2021, at secondary schools located in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities, and in the Absheron region, Trend reports on May 17.

From this date, the traditional form of education is organized twice a week at the level of preschool education and at the level of general secondary education (V-IX grades) while at the level of primary classes (I-IV) - three times per week in Baku and Sumgayit cities, as well as in the Absheron region upon the relevant decision of the Collegium of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education.

The educational process in educational institutions of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki cities and the Absheron region has been carried out remotely since April 5, 2021.

