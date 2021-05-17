Azerbaijan continues mine clearance in liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan cleared a territory with a total area of 139.5 hectares from mines last week, Trend reports with reference to the agency's report.

For information, the mine clearance work is being conducted in the territories of Azerbaijan that were liberated from Armenian occupation following the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Second Karabakh War that took place from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020.

During May 10-16, during the prospecting, the agency's experts found 82 anti-personnel mines and five anti-tank mines, as well as 24 unexploded ordnances.