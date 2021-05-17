‘Nar’ team progresses to semifinal in ‘Brain Ring’

The seventeenth season of the intellectual competition ‘Brain Ring’, held with the general sponsorship of Nar has announced its semi-final winners. As a result of the intense competition between ‘Nar’ and ‘Norm Cement’ in quarterfinals, ‘Nar’ has progressed to semifinal. Thus, ‘Nar’ and ‘Şəki’, as well as two successful teams are to compete for Nar Cup.

It is worth noting that 16 qualified teams representing 6 regions and 6 universities of the country are competing according to the Olympic system. Remarkably, the competition is aired on the Ictimai TV Channel every Friday at 22:00. With the aim to further enhance viewers' interest, Nar will cherish its tradition of holding a competition on Nar’s Twitter page every year.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8740 base stations, covering 90% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.