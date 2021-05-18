Azerbaijan suspends import of poultry products from some countries due to bird flu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Azerbaijan has temporarily banned the import of all types of live poultry, poultry meat, and chicken eggs from a number of countries, Trend reports citing the country’s Food Safety Agency.

“According to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), highly pathogenic bird flu has been recorded in a number of administrative-territorial units of Romania, Denmark, and South Africa,” the agency said.

To protect against infectious diseases, Azerbaijan has introduced a temporary ban on the import of the abovementioned products, the agency message said.

“In order to strengthen control measures, an appeal was sent to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan to take appropriate measures regarding vehicles entering from these countries or passing through the territory of Azerbaijan,” the message added.