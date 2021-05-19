Baku hosting trainings before Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is hosting podium trainings for athletes participating in the upcoming Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions, Trend reports on May 19.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) will hold the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time in May 2021. The ninth competition will take place on May 21-23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 202 athletes from 18 countries will take part in them.

Gymnasts in the age categories 12-14 and 15-17 will compete for the championship in the framework of the competition.

Gymnasts will perform in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. In addition, athletes in the 15-17 age group will compete in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelilina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.