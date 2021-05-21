Opening of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The opening of the 9th Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 21, Trend reports.

The event's opening was announced by a Member of the Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation (IGF) Ali Al Hitmi.

"Ladies and gentlemen! On behalf of the International Gymnastics Federation, I would like to greet all the participants of the competition in the beautiful city of Baku,” Al Hitmi said. “I express my gratitude to the local organizing committee and the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the excellent organization of the World Age Group Aerobic Gymnastics Competition and hospitality during the COVID-19 pandemic. I wish you all good health and success!”

“Besides, on behalf of everyone, I thank the volunteers for the great work they have done," he added.

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries will take part in them.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 will compete for the championship in the framework of the competition.

Gymnasts will perform in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. In addition, athletes in the 15-17 age group will compete in the aerobic dance program.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the competition by Leyla Abdullazade, Arzu Aghayeva, Leyla Ahmadova, Sara Alikhanli, Aylin Aliyeva, Rovshan Baghirzade, Leyla Bezhanova, Dilara Gurbanova, Fidan Ibrahimova, Aliya Ismayilova, Sanam Kazimova, Evelina Kozlovskaya, Emilia Mahmudova, and Maryam Topchubashova.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.