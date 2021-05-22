Finalists of Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions in Baku in men individual program announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists in the individual program among men in the 15-17 age group participating, in the second day of the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, were determined, Trend reports.

The following athletes reached the final of the competition: Danila Kudinov (Russia, 20.550 points), Leonard Manta (Romania, 20.400 points), Okay Arsan (Turkey, 20.200 points), Andrea Colnago (Italy, 19.950 points), Hristo Manolov (Bulgaria, 19.850 points), Kirill Klimov (Russia, 19.775 points), Vladut Popa (Romania, 19.750 points) and Andras Agoston Mikulets (Hungary, 19.550 points).

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competition for the first time. The ninth competition started on May 21 and will last till May 23 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 202 athletes from 18 countries are taking part in it.

Gymnasts in the age categories of 12-14 and 15-17 are competing for the championship within the competition.

Gymnasts are performing in both age categories in the individual program, in mixed pairs, trios, groups in both qualifications and finals. Moreover, athletes in the 15-17 age group are competing in the aerobic dance program.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.