Azerbaijan to reopen gyms from June 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Gyms will reopen in Azerbaijan from June 10, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said.

Movsumov made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports.

According to him, about ten percent of the population has been vaccinated in Azerbaijan.

He noted that citizens with a COVID passport will be able to visit the gyms.

"In the future, persons with the COVID passports will be able to attend other venues - concerts, theaters, cinemas, weddings, and other celebrations," added the official.