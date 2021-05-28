Azerbaijani team reaches finals in 'Aero dance' program at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team reached the finals of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in the aero dance program scoring 18,200 points, Trend reports on May 28 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The team consists of Nurjan Jabbarli, Madina Mustafayeva, Imran Imranov, Elchin Mammadov, Narmina Huseynova, Aykhan Ahmadli, Nigar Ibrahimbayli and Akif Karimli.

A team of Russian gymnasts (17.800 points), a team from Hungary (17.700 points), a team from Romania (17.550 points), a team from Italy (17.300 points), a team from Portugal (17.050 points), a team from Finland (16.950 points) and a team from Ukraine ( 16.950 points) reached the finals.

Azerbaijan has the best qualification result among all teams.

One of the most large-scale competitions which has been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.