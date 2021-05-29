Baku holds ceremony of awarding winners of World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships among groups and in individual program (PHOTO)

Society 29 May 2021 18:33 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The ceremony of awarding the winners and prize-winners of the World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships among groups and in the aerodance program was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 29, Trend reports.

Among the groups, the first place was taken by the representatives of Romania, the second place - the athletes from Hungary, the third - the representatives of Italy.

In the aerodance program, the gold medal was won by the team of Azerbaijan, silver - by the team of Russia, the bronze - by the team of Hungary.

The 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships will be held on May 27-29 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries will take part in the event.

The competitions will be held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.

