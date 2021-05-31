Baku to host meeting of prosecutor generals from Turkic countries in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

A meeting of the prosecutor generals of Turkic-speaking countries will be held in Baku in November 2021, Prosecutor General of Turkey’s Supreme Court, Bekir Shahin said at a press conference, Trend reports on May 31.

Shahin has come for an official visit to Baku at the invitation of his Azerbaijani counterpart Kamran Aliyev.

During the visit, it’s planned to discuss topical issues in the field of combating organized crime at the international and regional levels and to sign bilateral documents to strengthen cooperation.