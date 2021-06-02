US constantly supports reforms aimed at dev't of Azerbaijan - USAID mission director (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) constantly supports reforms aimed at the development of Azerbaijan, Jaidev Singh, USAID Mission Director in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Singh made the remark at a joint press conference of the Civil Society Activities for Transparency organization and the national open government platform for presenting the online platform of public control (www.enezaret.az) in Azerbaijan.

Singh noted that a similar platform has found great success in the US, and expressed confidence that the platform of public control will be very popular in Azerbaijan as well.

“USAID, as a friend of the people and government of Azerbaijan, constantly supports reforms aimed at the development of the country," he said.

The goals of the project are to obtain video and photographic evidence from citizens on a number of issues of concern to the public and to achieve their solution in the relevant state bodies. At the same time, an online public scrutiny platform provides the public with an opportunity to assess the reaction of the competent authorities to the question raised.

