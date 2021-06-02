Those who could not bear torture committed suicide – Azerbaijani POW (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Being wounded I was taken prisoner during the Armenian occupation of Gubadli city in 1993, Khabib Kazimov, who was tortured in Armenian captivity, told Trend on June 2.

Kazimov was in captivity for a year and nine months.

"During the captivity, Armenians beat me by using armatures, iron rods, and hammers,” Kazimov added. “I was tortured. Both terrorists convicted here today were involved in that torture.”

“Both of them had nicknames there,” Kazimov added. “One was nicknamed Yoha while the other Alyosha. Ludvik was nicknamed Yoha. He says here that he does not know the Azerbaijani language. But there he spoke to us. He even insulted us in the Azerbaijani language. "

"There were up to 40 Azerbaijanis in the cell,” Kazimov said.

"Some of them died during the torture, others did not bear the torture and committed suicide. I am glad that these terrorists have been arrested by Azerbaijan and brought to justice and will be punished for their actions,” Kazimov added. “They recognized me during the process for giving testimony."