Uniqueness of F-1 track in Baku sets interesting challenges - Lando Norris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The track in Baku made for Formula 1 competitions is unique in its own way, and the combination of a long straight and slow turns poses interesting and challenging tasks for the participants, McLaren team racer Lando Norris said, Trend reports via F1News.

According to Norris, the races in Baku are held unpredictable and it is always felt that there may be some opportunities when it is important to be ready to take full advantage of them.

“The rivals will make sure that the fight on the track is sharp and tense, so we must try to fully unleash the potential of the car, while avoiding trouble, since in Baku, as on all city highways, there is practically no room for mistakes,” said the McLaren racer.

The 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on June 4-6 in Baku.