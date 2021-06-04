Azerbaijan to provide Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to citizens
Details added (first version posted on 15:17)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
Trend:
Azerbaijani citizens will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by using Pfizer from November 7, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.
This empowers citizens when choosing a vaccine against COVID-19.
The Pfizer vaccine will be used in the Baku Health Center (112 Azadlig Avenue) and the Central Clinical Hospital (76 Parliament Avenue).
The citizens older than 18 and those who are not allowed vaccinationions will be able to receive the vaccine.
Pfizer vaccine has been approved by WHO.
