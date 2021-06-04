Another F1 car accident takes place at Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Another crash took place at Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.
So, a problem occurred with a tire of the racing car of Charles Leclerc, pilot of the Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow team, as a result of which the car crashed into the circuit’s enclosure and was removed from the circuit.
The Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Formula 1 started on June 4 and will last until June 6.
